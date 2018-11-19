Mason inquest reopens: ‘Last shot at justice’

THE sister of cold case murder victim Annette Mason is almost positive a new inquest into the notorious Toowoomba killing, starting today, will produce crucial new evidence.

Linda Mason, who was just 17 when her 15-year-old sister was bludgeoned to death as she slept, has declared this week's inquest the family's "last shot at justice".

It has been 25 years since a first inquest ended with an open finding and it has taken the family 16 years of campaigning to get the case re-examined by a coroner.

Despite the heartache endured by Annette's family, Linda believes this new inquest - announced by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath in 2016 - has a 99 per cent chance of producing new information.

"Since beginning the campaign for justice I've learnt a lot and feel that there is enough to put in front of a coroner and hopefully get a result," Linda told The Courier-Mail yesterday.

"If anyone knows anything that hasn't come forward to please do so. This is the time... our last shot at justice."

Linda has asked Annette's killer to come forward.

"Because of you we have served 29 years of a life sentence," she said.

"Admit what you've done and give my family some answers."

Linda Mason (left) was two years older than Annette.

Central to the case is a mysterious older man heard talking to Annette on the morning she was murdered.

The teen had started her night at an engagement party before she moved to two other parties.

Some time later, police alleged the man was seen with a woman who matched Annette's description at the intersection of Anzac Avenue and James Street about 4.15am.

She was later seen running from the man on James St before witnesses saw the pair outside a shop on the corner of Anzac Ave and Glenvale Rd.

"I'll get you, I know where you live," one witness heard the man say to her.

The man was also heard saying to the girl matching Annette's description "come back here, you bitch".

The girl said, "No, leave me alone."

The inquest will be heard in Brisbane.