Annie and Lou bring pop up picnic service to CQ

A sunset over Mt Archer proved the perfect backdrop for a surprise proposal picnic set up by Annie and Lou on Sunday

Pop up picnics are on trend this season, if the popularity of a new Central Queensland boutique company is anything to go by.

The Morning Bulletin stumbled upon the Annie and Lou team as they set up a romantic, Moroccan-styled picnic spot in Fig Tree Park on Sunday.

Emma Parry and Anne Vlaeminck are the stylemasters behind CQ's new pop up picnic business

Emma-Louise Parry and Anne Vlaeminck started the company in October, which strives to give couples and families a special occasion with none of the planning and stress.

Mrs Parry said Mrs Vlaeminck, her mother-in-law, got the idea when she saw a similar concept on the Sunshine Coast.

“We do food platters, non-alcoholic beverages, the glassware, decor, rugs and lighting,” she said.

A Moroccan-styled picnic under construction at Fig Tree Park

“We can customise to what the customer wants but, generally, we find people are really happy for us to choose the theme.”

Sunday’s picnic was a lavish spread of Mediterranean snacks in an elegant and exotic spread of velvet cushions and embroidered foot stools with silver lanterns and gilded glassware.

The same night, Annie and Lou catered for a surprise wedding proposal atop Mount Archer.

““She said yes!” they announced on their facebook page the next day.

Their first foray into the catering world was a baby shower for Mrs Parry’s sister-in-law.

“Our kids’ parties are really popular; the little ones love playing among the teepees,” she said.

With three small sons and a part-time nursing career, Mrs Parry said she enjoys travelling around the region to source beautiful picnic spots.

“In nursing you see so much illness and sadness, so having something to do that creates so much love and joy is a well needed outlet,” she said.

Mrs Vlaeminck, who works as a training manager in the energy sector, is also the creative spirit behind her Crafted by Grannie Annie line, which supplies unique rugs, garlands and banners for the picnic business.

Annie and Lou’s basic package is a two-hour picnic which involves the pair setting up and then making themselves scarce until it’s time to clean up.