Anning’s ‘local’ candidates live up to 1700km away

Senator Fraser Anning has candidates contesting all 30 Queensland seats, but almost half live outside the electorate they’re contesting. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

CONTROVERSIAL Senator Fraser Anning is running candidates for his fledgling party who live as far as 1700km outside the electorate they're contesting.

While his party surprised some by running a candidate in every seat in Queensland - more than One Nation - almost half of them live well outside the electorate.

The candidate for Brisbane lives 166km west of the inner-city seat, but says he lived in the area 30 years ago.

But Ian Hackwell, who is contesting the FNQ seat of Kennedy leaves 1700km south in Regency Downs and previously lived on the Gold Coast.

Mr Hackwell defended it saying it "wasn't his decision" to run there, that he had driven through the electorate before and had stayed in Cairns some times, which is still not in Kennedy.

"I've driven through it on holidays. I like the area," Mr Hackwell said.

"I would be quite happy to move there. We'll see what happens in the future."

Anning candidate Rod Jeanneret lives in Rosenthal Heights near Warwick but said party officials asked him to contest Brisbane, more than 160km away.

"We had a short time, we needed to get candidates to fill the seats," he said.

"The people in Maranoa where I live wouldn't have that much different aims to those who live in Brisbane."

He said he stood for Brisbane in 1975 for the Workers Party, insisting it was not related to socialism, when he lived in the area.

Mr Jeanneret has also previously contested the NSW seat of Cowper for the Palmer United Party in 2013 and as an independent in Groom in 2003 and 2007.

Anning's Fairfax candidate Jake Ryan actually lives 142km away in Maryborough, while Richelle Simpson, contesting the northern Brisbane seat of Dickson, lives 100km south in Mermaid Waters on the Gold Coast.

Sean Gaffy contesting McPherson is 35km north in Ormeau Hills, Aaron Nieass is 25km away from his contested electorate of Moreton, and Neville Fowler is 20km away from his battleground of Petrie.

Also running outside the electorate in which they live are Jasmine Smith (Wide Bay), Peter Andrews (Rankin), Darren Long (Moncrieff), Jo Ashby (Leichhardt), Tony Murray (Griffith), Alex Maynard (Bonner) and Peter Fitzpatrick (Blair).

Senator Anning's office did not respond to requests for comment.