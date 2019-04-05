ANNIVERSARY: Howard couple tells of 60 years of love

SPECIAL DAY: Howard's John and Daphne Breadsell on their wedding day in Rockhampton.

WHEN John Breadsell walked into Rockhampton's Woolworths supermarket in 1955, he was looking for a pretty girl to write him letters while he completed his national service.

He couldn't have known it would lead to a love that would last a lifetime.

Her name was Daphne and she was 16 years old.

She was working behind the counter when the good-looking 19 year old approached her.

"He was going off to national service and he came in looking for someone to write to him," Daphne said.

"I liked the look of him from the start.

"I was always rather shy and he was really outgoing.

"I felt comfortable with him."

SPECIAL DAY: Howard's John and Daphne Breadsell celebrating their 60th anniversary. Contributed

She agreed and when he came home from camp, he took her out to the movies.

The two were an item after that.

The two were married in Rockhampton on an Easter Monday.

The date was March 30, 1959.

Now 60 years on and with four beloved children, the two are as much in love as ever.

"It's been a really good marriage," Daphne said.

John, a carpenter by trade, built a home for their family in Rockhampton before the couple moved to Townsville.

They then took off on a camping holiday, travelling across Australia, before settling down in Howard, which has been their hometown for the past 17 years.

The couple celebrated their special anniversary with their children and extended family in Brisbane.

The key to a successful marriage was being able to talk to each other, Daphne said.

"Everyone has rough patches," she said.

"Just work your way through them.

"Always talk."