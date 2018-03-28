ANNIVERSARY: Six decades of love and affection

HAPPY DAY: Clive and Judy (nee Ford) Brumpton were married on March 29, 1958, after a six-month courtship. They were married by Reverend Cowan at St Stephens Church in Toowoomba.

HAPPY DAY: Clive and Judy (nee Ford) Brumpton were married on March 29, 1958, after a six-month courtship. They were married by Reverend Cowan at St Stephens Church in Toowoomba.

THE family of Clive and Judy (nee Ford) Brumpton happily announce their 60th wedding anniversary.

Clive and Judy were married on March 29, 1958, after a six month courtship. They were married by Reverend Cowan at St Stephens Church in Toowoomba. The church has since burnt down. They spent their honeymoon on a property in Roma with Clive's parents and two of his younger brothers.

Clive Brumpton, born in 1939, lived in Pittsworth, Ackland, Oakey, Mt Emellyn and Toowoomba, working on various properties. Judy Ford, born in 1939, lived in Toowoomba where she worked at Skirvings Bookstore and then trained as a nurse at Wilga Hospital.

After their wedding the young couple moved to Gatton. Clive worked as a welder at Muller's Engineering while Judy reared five children in the first seven years of the marriage.

Financially they struggled and got their first car, an old Chev, in 1963.

In 1971 Clive and Judy moved to Biloela. Clive had found work as a boilermaker at Moura Coal Mine and before long they purchased their first home, which they still live in today.

When he is not at work Clive was involved in fishing, shooting and fossicking. Clive also had a large shed in town where he did extra welding.

Judy was involved in the Lutheran Church and she taught Religious Education for many years. Judy also played some golf and tennis and loved cooking, needlework, reading and movies. Besides raising their five children they also had numerous pets over the years.

Clive reluctantly retired from the mine and focused more on welding at his shed for income. They now had more time on their hands and travelled to every state in the country on various road trips. Clive now tends his garden and produces his home brew while Judy attends the Baptist Church but is less active due to poor health.

Clive and Judy continue to love and nurture each other, their children and their partners, Chris and Diane, Campbell and Cynthia (deceased), Mandy and Graham, Marshall and Trudy and Byron and Karen, and their 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Thank you Clive and Judy for a love filled and memorable 60 years.