Annual ball spreads help further to more people in need

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
9th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
THE three women brought together by a shared grief will help dozens by opening the doors to the seventh annual Black Dog Ball this Saturday.

While the fundraiser has traditionally donated money to one Central Queensland service, this year, three organisations helping locals improve their mental health will share in the funds.

Carinity Wahroonga, Project Booyah and Access Recreation are the three services selected to receive the funds.

Event organiser Vicki Standen said the services were chosen because of the diverse support they provide.

“They are all helping different areas,” Mrs Standen said.

“This way we have a bigger reach and we can help more people.”

While it’s not yet known how much money the organisations will receive, last year they raised $800,000.

Project Booyah, a program teaching at risk youth respect and responsibility, will use the funds to launch their new in school program and continue their existing service.

The new program is designed for 20 young people to spend time with police and volunteer social workers for one hour a week. They work toward giving youth life skills and employability through mentoring, leadership, adventure-based learning.

Carinity Wahroonga will use the funding to provide counselling and therapy sessions to children and young people. The funds will provide support for 160 youths through Carinity.

Access Recreation will develop a trial program, One Door, to engage people with a psychosocial disability in need of support.

The program will provide opportunities to engage in mental health specific and culturally appropriate supports, centre based activities, youth services and assistance transitioning to the NDIS.

black dog ball mental health ndis project booyah rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

