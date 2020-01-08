Annual Gold Cup moves to Saturday

Dudoomp wins the 2017 Calliope Rural Traders Gold Cup, with jockey Dale Evans in the saddle. Finishing a close second is Go As You Please ridden by Natalea Summers. January 14, 2017.

The resilience and tireless efforts of a small group of Calliope Jockey Club devotees is about to pay dividends when the club’s 108th Gold Cup meeting is run at the quaint country track on Saturday.

Beset by weather woes ranging from drought to freakish storm conditions, the annual Boxing Day meeting just two weeks ago was postponed to this Saturday.

The downpour of more than 40ml on Christmas night claimed the Boxing Day “annual”, but conversely was a blessing in disguise with the track benefitting in the lead-up to Saturday.

Voluntary club curator Bob Lisle has seen the dirt track blossom with grass shoots and cover, which will make it far more suitable than would have been the case on Boxing Day.

“It (the track) has come along well and we have been hand-watering it from water trucks in sections and it has made a big difference,” Lisle said.

Trainers from a wide cross-section of Queensland – including Roma, Dalby, Nan­ango, Bundaberg, Rockhamp­ton and Mackay – have backed the club by nominating 52 horses.

CJC promotions officer Judith Hughes said: “The entries have been fantastic and are far more evenly spread in the five races than was the case for the original date.

“We just need the support of people in Calliope and the surrounding districts to get to Saturday’s races. It is not just about horse racing.

“It is a wonderful social occasion for people, their families and kids to get together and celebrate in a friendly, rural ­atmosphere offering good ­facilities.”

The club has catered for the occasion with Fashions on the Field – offering valuable prizes in numerous categories – as well as children’s entertainment such as a jumping castle.

Camping is available on the racecourse grounds and patrons are invited to stay on after the races for “a great time”.

A courtesy bus will run to and from the Calliope Bowls Club, conveying racegoers.

It all promises to be a huge turnout for the race club, which for more than a century has played a pivotal com­munity role in the Calliope ­district.

The weather forecast for Saturday is favourable, suggesting a mixture of sun and cloud cover with a maximum temperature of 31C.

With $50,000 in prize money on offer, race fields for the Calliope meeting will be drawn tomorrow morning.

A good old-fashioned bookmakers ring will be operating on the metropolitan meetings.

The gates open at 11am and Hughes says the racecourse is dressed up for the occasion.