Annual Stan Alberts Shield a success on the weekend

CRICKET: The Stan Alberts Shield was held at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades over the weekend.

Twenty teams from across Central Queensland and across the state competed in the inaugural two-day 20/20 indigenous cricket carnival.

The Stan Alberts Shield was created by local man Robert Garrett more than four years ago.

The indigenous cricket carnival began in 2016, when six teams came together and has since grown bigger and bigger every year.

The Bidgerdii Community Health Service-sponsored event had eight men's and four women's teams competing with an over-45 men's and a youth team's competition new features in this year's four-day event.

Despite missing out on a spot in the finals, Rockhampton players did not walk away empty-handed.

Jacob White was awarded Player of the Year and Barry Stanley was awarded Bowler of the Year.

Teams travelled from Toowoomba, Ipswich, Bowen and Townsville to battle it out with the local outfits in the four divisions, with more than 50 games played over the Easter long weekend.

In the finals on Sunday afternoon, Toowoomba Originals and Ipswich Yaggera were facing off in the Stan Alberts Shield final before the wet weather caused the game to be washed out.

The undefeated Ipswich outfit came out on top and were crowned the 2019 Stan Alberts Shield Champions.

Garrett told The Morning Bulletin last week that the carnival is gaining interest from interstate and in the future, interstate teams will compete in the carnival.