Anonymous tip about domestic violence offender's whereabouts

AN ANONYMOUS tip-off to police led to discovering a serial domestic violence order breacher hiding behind curtains at his partner/victim's home.

The man was on a suspended sentence at the time for breaching the domestic violence order when he was busted at the Allenstown residence on Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court the next day to one count of breaching the same order which stated he was not to attended the victim's home.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the man's partner/victim was in court yesterday in support of the defendant and they had been in a relationship for nine years.

She said the couple had told her they had tried to get the order varied - by self representation in court where they were told to go to police. Police told them they wouldn't vary the order so he could go to her home.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the problem was the man "kept doing this”.

The man had a nine-page criminal record.

Ms Townsend said the partner confessed she had asked the defendant over that night as she had ongoing issues with a neighbour stealing her clothes and she felt scared, but couldn't get her father to come over as he was working.

Mr Clarke ordered the man to a two-month prison term, found him in breach of the suspended sentence which he activated, ordered the two prison terms be served concurrently and set parole release as of August 7.