Another big development on the way for Cap Coast

Renders of the Hungry Jacks proposed to be built at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

WHOPPERS, onion rings and other signature flame-grilled fare could soon be available on the Capricorn Coast with plans for the area’s first Hungry Jacks lodged.

A development to include a Hungry Jack’s, Gus’s Coffee with a drive-thru and a Mobil service station has been proposed for Yeppoon Road.

The subject site in red on Yeppoon Rd.

The development is planned for the Capricorn Coast Homemaker Centre and was officially lodged with Livingstone Shire Council just before Christmas.

The site adjoins industrial and commercial development to the west and specialised centre zones to the east.

The Livingstone Shire Council depot is to the north and it is 1km from the Yeppoon town centre and foreshore.

It has been in the works for some time with a pre-lodgement meeting held with the developer, The Gibb Group, and council in January 2018.

Elevation angles of the Mobil service station.

The Gibb Group, a national property developer and asset manager company, developed the Gracemere Industry Park with the first stage in 2015 and a United service station on Albert St in 2019.

Hungry Jacks and Gus’s Coffee are in the one application, for a showroom and two food and drink outlets and advertising device at 2 Homemaker Drive.

The proposed Gus’s Coffee would have a gross floor area of 128m2 with drive-thru coffee and internal dining facilities.

It will be the fourth store for the home-grown franchise, which already has three stores in Rockhampton.

Hungry Jacks will be 260m2, also with a drive-thru and inside dining of 42 seats.

There will be 17 car spaces, including one accessible and one for customer waiting with four bicycle parks.

The site works for the development will include minor earthworks for the proposed car park, accesses and building pads, underground services installation, roadworks and stormwater drainage and building construction works.

While declining to comment further, Hungry Jacks confirmed a new restaurant was included in the proposed development.

Gus's Coffee will be built on the right hand side, with a drive-thru at the rear.

The Mobil service station would be located next door, at 1 Homemaker Dr, also submitted by the Gibb Group.

The application states the premises would be “used for the sale of fuel including petrol, liquid petroleum gas, automotive distillate and alternative fuels.

“The use may include, where ancillary, a shop, food and drink outlet, maintenance, repair servicing and washing of vehicles, the hire of trailers, and supply of compressed air,” the development report read.

The site has a 390m2 gross floor area for the shop and four bowsers.

Access to the site would be via two existing driveways from Arthur Street.

Livingstone Shire Council is the registered owner of both blocks of land.

A document with owners consent, signed by CEO Chris Murdoch, has been submitted with the both application documents.

Proposed plans for the Mobil service station with four bowsers and inside shop.

The applications are now being assessed by council officers.

The Gibb Group has been contacted for comment.

Livingstone shire mayor Bill Ludwig said the application highlighted council’s proactive decision to create the dedicated homemakers centre.

He said the centre would provide the community with a “broad range of opportunities”.

One business, Reece Plumbing, has already established at the centre.

Cr Ludwig expected the development would provide jobs as the stages developed and “savings for the ­community with a greater ­vareity of goods and services”.

“With the growth on the Capricorn Coast it is time we had our own dedicated homemakers centre,” he said.

As the centre develops, there are plans to move the council depot to somewhere more “suitable”, possibly Gateway Industrial Park or next to the landfill.