Another big win for Rocky’s hockey superstar

ROCKHAMPTON Grammar School product and hockey superstar Jamie Dwyer has further cemented his future with the on-field sport.

The Kookaburra great and Olympian Gold medallist signed a four-year association deal with Hockey Australia and its national introductory hockey program Hookin2Hockey on Thursday.

It is another accomplishment on a lengthy list for Dwyer, whose accolades already include an Olympic gold medal and three-time Commonwealth Game gold medallist.

He was also crowned five time World Player of the Year, as well as being a dual World Cup winner.

As part of the deal announced last week, the 41-year-old will now take up duties as both the league’s official partner and hockey equipment supplier with his line JDH.

Hockey superstar Jamie Dwyer is a product of Rockhampton Grammar School.

The company will also supply the contents of the Hookin2Hockey and school hockey packs, along with the necessary equipment for the Pilbara Community Hockey Program.

News of the partnership also came 16 years to the day that Dwyer scored his famous goal in extra time to secure the Kookaburras’ solitary Olympic gold medal.

Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier said the deal subsequently fills a void within its grassroots program Hookin2Hockey.

“[The program] is a highly important element of Hockey Australia so it is fantastic to have Jamie, one of the best and most identifiable hockey players of all time, and his highly respected global brand JDH partnering with us.”

Jamie Dwyer (centre), picture with Kookaburras teammates Mark Knowles and Matt Gohdes.

Dwyer’s contribution to Australian hockey, he said, further proves testament to his love and passion to continue growing the game.

The athlete admitted he was thrilled to be partnering with the league.

“I grew up playing hockey from the age of four, and now my children are playing, so to be involved in the grassroots of hockey in Australia means a lot to me,” said Dwyer.

His company, he said, strives to make the best equipment available to both youngsters and professionals.

“Knowing that children as young as four will be using JDH equipment when they participate in Hookin2Hockey is really exciting,” added Dwyer.