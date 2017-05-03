Another blow for family of CQ woman killed in plane crash

Yeppoon police officer Sally Urquhart was one of 15 people killed in the Lockhart River plane crash in 2005.

AN INSURANCE giant has blocked families those killed in a horrific plane crash from continuing a lawsuit against the US arm of the airline.

Yeppoon police officer Sally Urquhart was among the 15 people killed when a twin-engine plane crashed near the Lockhart River Aboriginal community on Cape York in May 2005.

Ms Urquhart was also the former captain of Yeppoon State High School.

A 2007 inquest concluded pilot Brett Hotchin, who also died in the crash, and airline operator TransAir were at fault.

That company was liquidated in the same year.

But one of Australia's largest insurance companies, QBE, has obtained a court order blocking the victims' families from continuing a nine-year legal action against the US part-owners of the Cairns-based airline, Aero Tropics.

The order, issued by the Supreme Court of Queensland, restrains the families from doing anything but dismissing the US claim.

QBE argued legal action should be brought in Queensland, rather than the US state where the aircraft was stored before flying in Australia.