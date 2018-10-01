Another blow for family of injured apprentice jockey

Apprentice jockey Elyce Smith has been released from hospital and is recovering at home after being seriously injured at a CQ race meeting last month.

HORSE RACING: Rockhampton's apprentice jockey Elyce Smith is already thinking about her comeback despite being seriously injured at a race meeting just over three weeks ago.

Elyce is out of hospital and recovering at home after she suffered a fractured skull, punctured lung, broken collarbone and broken ribs on both sides in an incident behind the starting stalls at the Thangool Cup on September 8.

She was stabilised on scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to the Biloela Hospital and then transferred to Rockhampton Hospital, where she spent 11 days in intensive care.

Elyce was released from hospital last week but has since had surgery to insert a plate in her collarbone.

Mum Karen said she and husband Fred, a well-known horse trainer, were relieved to see Elyce's incredible progress.

But in a wretched stroke of bad luck, Fred fractured his pelvis in a horse-related incident the day after Elyce came home.

"We are hoping we have used up all our bad luck for the year,” Karen said.

"Elyce's doing very well. She still gets tired easily but she's come along much better than everyone expected.

"Now she's had the surgery on her clavicle everything is basically fixed so it's just a waiting game until all the other bones mend.”

Elyce was crowned the Rockhampton Jockey Club's leading apprentice jockey for 2017/18 earlier this year.

She turned 21 just a week before being injured and Karen said the incident had not turned her off racing at all.

"She's still keen to get back in the saddle and get back to her racing career.

"They're saying it will be at least six months before she gets back to riding because of the fractures in her chest.

"She's hoping late January, early February she'll be starting back with some track work but we will have to wait and see how things progress.

"I think being young and fit and motivated to get back and get moving certainly makes a big difference.”

Karen said the family had been overwhelmed by the support shown by the racing community.

"They've been fantastic, they really have. From the jockeys who ride with her to the trainers to the owners, they've all been wonderful.

"Elyce is very grateful to everyone.”

The Livinadream Racing syndicate, which races a number of horses in Rockhampton, is also throwing its support behind Elyce.

They will donate all proceeds from a memorabilia auction to be held at their event, The Everest Long Lunch and Calcutta at The Church on Friday, to help Elyce with her recovery.