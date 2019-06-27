Another Bronco gone as Red Hill clean-out continues

Anthony Seibold is stamping his mark on Red Hill with another star set to join key quartet Josh McGuire, Jordan Kahu, Kodi Nikorima and James Roberts in a Broncos exodus.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Broncos hierarchy have given Jadyn Su'A permission to leave before Sunday and reunite with Bennett, who is in the final stages of securing the 21-year-old until the end of 2021.

Incredibly, the Broncos are prepared to even provide a subsidy to offload a back-rower who was named in this year's Queensland's Emerging Origin squad.

In the space of six months, Su'A has gone from a Maroons hopeful to a Broncos outcast who was dropped to the Intrust Super Cup two months ago after falling out of favour with Seibold.

Jaydn Su'A is the latest player on the way out of the Broncos. Picture: AAP

The second-rower hopes to secure a release within days - Souths have until Sunday to complete the transfer - and could line-up for the Rabbitohs in their Round 17 clash against Manly on July 13.

Seibold is stamping his mark on Red Hill with Su'A set to join Bennett's former key quartet Josh McGuire, Jordan Kahu, Kodi Nikorima and James Roberts in a Broncos exodus that began in pre-season.

It is believed the immediate departure of Su'A will give Brisbane additional funds to retain off-contract enforcer Matt Lodge in the face of a huge offer from the Warriors.

Bennett confirmed he had been in contact with Su'A with a view to securing him before Sunday.

"I'm talking to Jaydn," Bennett said.

"We're keen on him, he's keen to come and Brisbane are happy to let him go, so now it's a matter of negotiating the right deal and we're hopeful we can sort something out in the next few days.

"There's a few clubs interested in him, that's what his management are saying, but I have a high opinion of Jaydn and I think he can offer something at our club.

"Souths actually tried to sign him last year but I never wanted to lose him.

"He's a talent."

Wayne Bennett has a high opinion of Jaydn Su'A. Picture: Liam Kidston

The Rabbitohs have one final spot left in their top 30 list after releasing Rhys Kennedy to the Broncos on Tuesday.

While Su'A has struggled for impact this season, Bennett and his Souths assistant Jason Demetriou, who coached him at Brisbane, believe the New Zealand-born forward has the talent to be one of the NRL's superstars.

Bennett handed Su'A his NRL debut in 2016 after he defected from rugby union, where he starred at Anglican Church Grammar School in their First XV alongside Queensland State of Origin fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Su'A has since compiled 31 first-grade games, but managed just eight appearances this season in his comeback from a broken ankle last year.

Demetriou has no doubt Su'A would be an asset at Redfern.

"Jaydn has all the attributes you want from an edge forward," he said.

"His aggression and athleticism will make him a future Origin player without a doubt."

Broncos coach Seibold said last month that Su'A needed to make some key improvements, particularly in defence, to fight his way back into the NRL side.

"Jaydn's performances weren't up to standard and I gave him the feedback," said Seibold. "We thought he needed to play some time as an edge back-rower so that's what he's been doing back at Souths Logan."