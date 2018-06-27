Menu
SHUT DOWN: Pillow talk has closed its doors.
Another business closes its doors in North Rockhampton

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
27th Jun 2018 6:50 AM
SIGNS have been taken down and shop windows blacked out as another store closes its doors in Rockhampton.

There is no trace left of Pillow Talk Home in Stockland Rockhampton after the shop's closure over the weekend.

Pillow Talk Red Hill staff member Renee Wales and Assistant Manager Sue Hagedorn are all smiles on day three of trade.
The homeware giant relocated out of the centre to Red Hill last year, with a Pillow Talk HOME store opening in a smaller store near Kmart.

The relocation of the store was part of the Australian- owned business's plan to create a bigger retail footprint.

The store had been in its new location for about a year before closing.

There was no note on the door and no way of seeing into the shopfront.

Pillow Talk Red Hill opened on Saturday in Rockhampton.
While the Stockland store has closed, the Red Hill Pillow Talk store remains open.

This follows the closure of another North Side business over the weekend.

FoodWorks in Glenmore Village also shut up shop without explanation.

