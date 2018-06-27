Another business closes its doors in North Rockhampton

SHUT DOWN: Pillow talk has closed its doors.

SIGNS have been taken down and shop windows blacked out as another store closes its doors in Rockhampton.

There is no trace left of Pillow Talk Home in Stockland Rockhampton after the shop's closure over the weekend.

The homeware giant relocated out of the centre to Red Hill last year, with a Pillow Talk HOME store opening in a smaller store near Kmart.

The relocation of the store was part of the Australian- owned business's plan to create a bigger retail footprint.

The store had been in its new location for about a year before closing.

There was no note on the door and no way of seeing into the shopfront.

While the Stockland store has closed, the Red Hill Pillow Talk store remains open.

This follows the closure of another North Side business over the weekend.

FoodWorks in Glenmore Village also shut up shop without explanation.