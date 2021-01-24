Another by-election looms with Williams leading

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher with Tony Williams celebrating at the Kalka Shades Hotel on night of election day.

With almost 80 per cent of votes counted as of 5pm on Sunday, Tony Williams leads by 4062 votes in the race to become Rockhampton’s next mayor.

A total of 44,649 votes have been counted, 79.89 per cent out of 55,885 votes in the unofficial preliminary count.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland is still waiting on 1828 postal votes which have a deadline of February 2.

Sitting second is Russell Claus who has received 6748 votes (15.5 per cent).

In third position is Chris “Pineapple” Hooper with 12.3 per cent - 5346 votes.

Fourth place is held by Cherie Rutherford with 4,428 votes (10.19 per cent).

Donna Kirkland sits in fifth spot with 9.15 per cent of the counted votes for a toal of 3,977.

Before election day on Saturday, 27,287 people had already voted, representing almost half of the enrolled Rockhampton Regional Council voters.

Rockhampton Regional Council has an ordinary meeting scheduled for this Wednesday.

If Mr Williams is to succeed in the mayoral race, the residents of Division 3 would need to go to the polls again to fill the councillor vacancy.

Division 3 has 7604 enrolled voters and covers the areas of Lakes Creek, Nerimbera, Koongal, Berserker and The Common.

Tony Williams has been a councillor for 16 years, first coming to the council table in 2004.

During the campaign he spruiked a few policies which included plans to reduce the region’s energy consumptions and emissions using solar and to develop more walking and cycling tracks.