Another child care centre proposed for CQ region

A new child care centre has been proposed at Yeppoon as the developers capitalise on the interstate families who have moved to the region during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The 115-place child care centre, which would employ 22 staff, has been proposed to be constructed at 9 and 11 Tanby Road, Yeppoon.

The centre would operate from 6.30am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The existing dwellings on the blocks would be demolished before any works commence on the site.

The plans include a new carpark and two new driveways, with entry and exit only accesses.

The development application states population growth projections in Queensland indicate an additional 33,000 places or more than 420 child care centres would be required between 2016 and 2036.

The application report also states Yeppoon and regional Queensland has had an “influx of interstaters” as they “escape the fear of the virus as well as the tighter restrictions found in larger cities”.

There has been a demand for housing and new residential land as the population growth demands additional community facilities, such as child care centres.

Proposed floor plan for the Tanby Road childcare centre.

Tanby Road is considered an urban sub-arterial road and is a convenient location for a childcare centre as it is on the way to school and work for many parents.

The two Tanby Road blocks were sold at the same time in 2012 for a combined $710,000 in 2012.

The sites have been on the market since September 2020 for $825,000 and are still listed.

The plans have been submitted to Livingstone Shire Council and are awaiting council approval.

This latest child care development is among many in the Rockhampton and Livingstone regions in the past year.

Genius Childcare at Allenstown lodged plans to expand in October 2020, increasing its capacity by 59 extra children, taking its total to 132 children.

The Real Group put forward plans in February for a child care service at their Barmaryee site.

Natural Wonders is also expanding its footprint with a third centre to be located in Parkhurst, with a capacity of 152 children and up to 22 staff.

National company Green Leaves Early Learning is also planning to construct a 100-space new centre at Stockland Rockhampton in the former Colonial Mart site, near Mandalay Medical Centre.

TANBY ROAD CHILD CARE CENTRE FLOOR PLAN

- Outside of school hours care

- Storerooms, laundry, cleaning, kitchen, reception, offices, amenities

- 3 to 5 years old room – 33 kids

- 2 years to 3 years old room – 20 kids

- 2 years to 3 years old second room – 15 kids

- Under 2 years old room – 15 kids

- Under 2 years old second room – 20 kids

- Sleep rooms – 12 cots

- Three outside play areas