Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Latrell Mitchell’s options appear to be running out. Picture: AAP
Latrell Mitchell’s options appear to be running out. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Another contract dead end for Latrell Mitchell

by Dean Ritchie
2nd Dec 2019 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rugby Australia won't be making Latrell Mitchell a rich offer to switch codes.

Sources close to RA said Mitchell was discussed but no offer made and any preliminary interest had ceased.

Gold Coast remain solid in their chase after Wests Tigers shifted away from Mitchell.

The North Queensland Cowboys are still interested but haven't actively hunted Mitchell or lodged a formal offer.

It could leave the Titans as Mitchell's only option after RA dismissed suggestions Mitchell could be about to switch codes.

The Daily Telegraph has been told RA won't pursue Mitchell because:

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie doesn't formally start his role until the middle of next year;

Other players are a priority and need to be re-signed;

The organisation is confronting Israel Folau's $14 million legal battle against it and the NSW Waratahs.

"Latrell was discussed but RA has other priorities," the well-placed source said.

"No one spoke to his management.

"RA has players that need to be re-signed and the Folau case needs to be finalised.

"They also … want to make sure Rennie is involved in recruitment and selection decisions."

More Stories

latrell mitchell nrl rugby australia sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        premium_icon How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        News It has been reported businesses have seen a 30 per cent increase of visitors while Kershaw Gardens overnight camping has been closed.

        Man assaulted while trying to break up dog fight

        premium_icon Man assaulted while trying to break up dog fight

        News Man breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was...

        Country pub keeps town services in good shape

        premium_icon Country pub keeps town services in good shape

        News The rural pub life isn’t what it used to be, says Westwood’s Di Houghton.

        Heatwave creates severe fire danger for CQ

        premium_icon Heatwave creates severe fire danger for CQ

        News Conditions will remain high for the rest of the week.