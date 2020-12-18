Another councillor throws hat in the ring for mayoral gig

Another councillor has put their hand up to vie for the top job of Rockhampton mayor as the by-election looms.

Rockhampton Regional Council Division 1 councillor Shane Latcham made the announcement on Friday morning, as his three young children, wife, parents and in-laws stood beside him in support.

Councillor Shane Latcham with daughters Jaynee, Savannah and Jenna and wife Beck.

Cr Latcham said he gave the nomination a lot of thought and asked community members for their thoughts and received an "overwhelming" response of people encouraging him to go for it.

Voted in for the first time at the March election this year, Cr Latcham believes this will play to his advantage.

"Yes I have only been in there eight months, but I have got the experience, I know how council works, I have formed very good relationships with all of the councillors and with council staff," he said.

"I do feel that I can make a good contribution as mayor."

Infrastructure councillor Tony Williams, Boral Asphalt Dave Daniel and Councillor for Waste Shane Latcham at the road project on Murray St.

With a young family of three daughters aged seven to 12 years and a wife who he will celebrate 20 years of marriage with next week, Cr Latcham describes himself as a family man.

When asked what his girls thought of his mayoral titlt, he said they were at age now that they could fully appreciate the role.

"They see me getting up early in the morning already and going to bed late at night," he said.

Councillors Donna Kirkland and Tony Williams have announced they are also running for the role however Cr Latcham has no qualms about vying against his colleagues.

The new Rockhampton Region Council elected in 2020. Councillor Shane Latcham, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Councillor Cherie Rutherford, Councillor Tony Williams, Councillor Neil Fisher, Councillor Ellen Smith, Councillor Donna Kirkland and Councillor Drew Wickerson.

"They are all mates, we get on really well, we have a team of councillors who really have the best interests of the region at heart," he said.

"I support their nominations; I think they will do a great job."

Cr Latcham plans on adopting a "different leadership style" that is more collaborative, consultive and inclusive.

He would like to see councillors become part of the decisions more and for the council to focus on the foundations of water, waste and roads to develop the growth of Rockhampton.

"In the eights month I have been doing this role, the community of Division 1 has seen how committed I am, I get out there and I listen and I get results," he said.

Councillor Shane Latcham and Recycling Pirate Kelly with students Mia Mutch, Harlan Locke and Aiden Jennings.

If Cr Latcham is successful, the 7200 residents in Norman Gardens, Parkhurst and Limestone Creek would have to go to another by-election.

"Because we've gone to a by-election now, it's only fair we go to a by-election for Division 1," he said.

The election campaign will run through the Christmas and New Year period ahead of polling day on Saturday, January 23.

When asked what he will be doing to campaign, Cr Latcham said it would be a "short and sweet self-funded campaign".

"I don't have a big budget or the political backing," he said.

"It's not to say I am not going to give it 120 per cent but I am going to give it a good crack and hopefully people have seen the results."