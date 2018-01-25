Another CQ coach gets job with the Maroons

Moranbah's Josh Hannay has been appointed the Maroons assistant coach for the 2018 Origin series.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Moranbah's Josh Hannay will replace Rockhampton's Anthony Seibold as assistant coach of Queensland for the 2018 Holden State of Origin series.

A current member of the North Queensland Cowboys coaching team, Hannay will step up with the Maroons for the representative season following Seibold's appointment as head coach of South Sydney.

Hannay, who played at Origin level in 2003 and 2006, said it was a privilege to be given an opportunity with the Maroons.

"I've really enjoyed working with some of the best young talent in the state through the Queensland pathway age groups, and to now graduate to the senior team and work with Kevin (Walters) and the current group of players is going to be a fantastic opportunity,” he said.

Hannay, 38, started his coaching career with the Moranbah Miners in the Mackay District Rugby League before joining the Souths Logan Magpies in 2014.

He coached their Intrust Super Cup team for three seasons before returning north to work with Paul Green's Cowboys last year.

Hannay has contributed heavily to Queensland's development pathways in recent years, having coached the Queensland under-18 team in 2016 and 2017.

He also worked alongside Kurt Wrigley as the Queensland under-20 assistant coach in 2015.

Walters said it was an exciting time for Hannay and he deserved the opportunity at Origin level.

"I'm really excited about Josh's appointment and what he will bring to our team this year,” Walters said.

"Like Anthony, Josh is an aspiring top-grade coach who has come through the Intrust Super Cup and our representative pathways.

"He's currently working full-time with a very successful NRL club and I believe he's got a lot to offer the Maroons set up when we get our preparations under way.”