Another CQ road blockage after serious crash

Firefighters are assisting to remove a woman from a vehicle following a car crash.

UPDATE, 4.15pm: THE Department of Transport and Main Roads advises Gavial Gracemere Rd is blocked due to a single vehicle accident which happened earlier this afternoon.

The Queensland Police Service’s forensic crash unit is on its way to the crash site to investigate the cause.

3:15pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a car accident which happened about 3.10pm on Burnett Hwy south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports indicate a person has been injured after a vehicle collided with a tree between Gavial Creek Rd and Bruce Hwy.

Firefighters are removing a door from the vehicle to retrieve the patient, believed to be a woman aged in her 20s.

There is no detail regarding the extent of injuries.

More to follow.