Another destructive crime spree impacts Yeppoon businesses

NOT AGAIN: Seven Yeppoon business were vandalised and broken into overnight including Whisk and Lure Living.

YEPPOON business owners are picking up the pieces after bearing the brunt of another spate of vandalism and break ins around the town’s central business district overnight.

A number of businesses were targeted including Whisk, Lure Living, Domino’s Yeppoon, Jaques’ Coastal Meats, Pie Guru, Bubbles Laundromat and Sol Hair Lounge.

Queensland Police said each business was struck in the same manner with the front doors smashed in and offeners carrying out a search to steal any cash before hastily fleeing the scene.

There were unwilling to confirm if any suspects were in custody.

More details are expected to be revealed in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Lure Living was one of the businesses to have its door smashed in during the overnight crime spree.

In a post on social media featuring their smashed in front door, Lure Living said it had previously been quiet about its misfortunes with break ins abut now was the time to come out and say something.

“We are heart broken that this has happened again, the damage caused will cost more than whatever has been taken,” Lure Living said.

“We know we are not the only ones to have had this happen to overnight, but after another break in less than a week ago, this has got to stop.

“Us and our staff work extremely hard to make our cafe as beautiful and as safe as possible.”

The business intended to turn over its camera footage to the police.

“We will not let this bring down what is meant to be a day of celebration for Glen’s birthday. Don’t stop supporting local,” they said.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: Whisk's owners are tired of their business being repeatedly targeted by vandals.

In another post on social media, Whisk Yeppoon said it wouldn’t be opening this morning “due to some unwelcomed visitors breaking our stuff again”.

“Hopefully we can be back open again soon,” they said.

Locals posted messages of support to the affected businesses on social media and expressed their frustrations about the ongoing problem.

This latest crime spree follows a spate of vandalism and burglaries covered by the Morning Bulletin in the Yeppoon area over the past year including:

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan was incensed upon seeing images of the damage.

“Such an outrage when local hoons damage small local businesses,” Senator Canavan said.

“I am not confident the Queensland Government will crack down on crime but please support local Yeppoon businesses in response.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said it was absolutely devastating news that at least 9 businesses in the Yeppoon CBD were broken into overnight.

“These small businesses have had a tough year amidst the global pandemic and now they’ve been targeted by criminals,” Ms Lauga said.

“They have to close up and clean up the mess when they should be enjoying a bustling trade through the tourism boom our economy is experiencing at the moment.

“I understand Queensland Police will have more to say about these break ins this morning.”

Ms Lauga said she had asked for a briefing from the Police Minister’s office and spoken to several of the affected businesses.

“Understandably, they are angry and heart broken about what’s happened,” she said.

Mayor Andy Ireland said council was working towards a solution for Yeppoon’s crime problem.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Andy Ireland said Councillors were outraged by the spate of vandalism that occurred in the Yeppoon CBD overnight.

“CCTV cameras are in situ in some parts of the Yeppoon CBD and footage will be provided to the police promptly,” Cr Ireland said.

“Planning to expand the CCTV network along James Street and Yeppoon Foreshore is imminent and will be discussed further as part of the 2021-22 budget, released at the end of June.”