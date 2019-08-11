Another devastating blow for family of woman killed in crash

Janette Gellatly was killed in a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway at Hampden on July 15, 2016.

MOUNT Ossa woman Tasha Gellatly is furious to learn the drugged-up driver responsible for the fatal crash that killed her mother has avoided serving the remainder of her jail term.

Pregnant mother of six Suzanne Jane Smith had been released on parole early this year when, four months later, she broke into a Sydney St business and stole about $4000 worth of beauty products.

The 30 year old, who is pregnant with baby number seven, was earlier this week handed a wholly suspended six-month jail term over the break and enter.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the Department of Corrective Services had also chosen not to cancel Smith's parole order.

It was another devastating blow for Tasha Gellatly, who is still recovering from her mother's death.

"I feel let down by the system. Our family is still hurting," she told the Daily Mercury.

"This is just a slap in the face."

Ms Gellatly said she was "disappointed and angry" to find out Smith was back on the street despite breaching the parole order in place for a dangerous driving causing death conviction.

Smith was also pregnant, and sobbing, when she pleaded guilty to the July 2016 fatal crash, which killed beloved mother Janette Gellatly.

At the time Smith was high on ice and marijuana and weaving through traffic at speeds if 120km when she crashed head-on into Mrs Gellatly's car at Hampden.

She was jailed for three years to serve six months with parole release in January this year - by May she had offended again.

"When she was finally sentenced for killing my mum I was happy with it but I kept getting told if she reoffends she will be locked up again to serve the remaining sentence," Ms Gellatly said.

"Yes I'm angry hearing about this outcome.

"She had been given enough chances to get her life on track."

Ms Gellatly said life had been rough for the family since her mother's death.

Crash victim Janette Gellatly's daughters Natasha Gellatly and Stephanie Buckley pictured outside Mackay Courthouse (after Suzanne Jane Smith was jailed in June 2018) with partners Robert Vatas-Simpson and Alex Bourne. Luke Mortimer

"My mum is on my mind every moment of every day. I have PTSD, losing my mum was and is more than I can bear," she said.

"She and I were inseparable."

Making the situation even more hurtful, Ms Gellatly said, was that just before the crash her mother was seeing the benefits of experimental surgery to help with a disabling back injury.

"She was getting better after all the pain she had been through," she said.

"For her life to get taken away just as it was getting better ... is what hurts the most."