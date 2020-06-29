Another driver crashes into a tree, this time on Wood St

VEHICLE CRASH: A single vehicle has collided into a tree on Wood Rd in Depot Hill.

A VEHICLE has crashed into a tree on Wood St, Depot Hill, not long after another single vehicle crash into a tree was reported to authorities down the road in the Rockhampton CBD.

The Wood St crash occurred around 1pm, with a dark green sedan colliding with a tree in Goss Park, which sits in front of the rail yards.

Emergency services said the driver of the crashed vehicle became agitated when another motorist arrived at the crash scene to offer assistance.

Addition police units were requested to attend the crash scene.

The crashed vehicle is not blocking the roadway and the driver did not suffer any injuries.

A tow truck arrived to remove the crashed vehicle at 1.20pm.