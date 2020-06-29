Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
VEHICLE CRASH: A single vehicle has collided into a tree on Wood Rd in Depot Hill.
VEHICLE CRASH: A single vehicle has collided into a tree on Wood Rd in Depot Hill.
Community

Another driver crashes into a tree, this time on Wood St

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
29th Jun 2020 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE has crashed into a tree on Wood St, Depot Hill, not long after another single vehicle crash into a tree was reported to authorities down the road in the Rockhampton CBD.

The Wood St crash occurred around 1pm, with a dark green sedan colliding with a tree in Goss Park, which sits in front of the rail yards.

Emergency services said the driver of the crashed vehicle became agitated when another motorist arrived at the crash scene to offer assistance.

Addition police units were requested to attend the crash scene.

VEHICLE CRASH: A single vehicle has collided into a tree on Wood Rd in Depot Hill.
VEHICLE CRASH: A single vehicle has collided into a tree on Wood Rd in Depot Hill.

The crashed vehicle is not blocking the roadway and the driver did not suffer any injuries.

A tow truck arrived to remove the crashed vehicle at 1.20pm.

single vehicle accident tmbcrashes vehicle into tree
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

      Aussie wages $32,000 worse off
      • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man suffers head injuries after two-vehicle smash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man suffers head injuries after two-vehicle smash

        Breaking Both vehicles have been removed from the roadway.

        UPDATE: Man faces charges after attacking cars in West Rocky

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man faces charges after attacking cars in West Rocky

        Crime He is due to appear at Rockhampton Magistrates Court in September.

        COURT: 45 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 45 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        One Nation promises two new high schools for CQ communities

        premium_icon One Nation promises two new high schools for CQ communities

        Politics One Nation candidates for Rockhampton and Keppel are unveiling plans this morning...