Another East St business to close its doors before Christmas

GOING ONLINE: Laurena Furber of She's All That ihas been forced to close her business premises after 16 years in East St. Jann Houley

LAURENA Furber lost everything when her boutique flooded during Cyclone Marcia and now East St is losing her much-loved business, She's All That.

After 16 years in Rockhampton's CBD, Ms Furber is taking her business online, a decision forced on her by poor building maintenance and ongoing parking issues.

She says the building is unfit to work in and the owners have neglected to fix it.

Flooding again after Cyclone Debbie damaged half her stock and the walls are still "full of mould".

"It's been a constant battle," she said.

"The owners have approved the work but they're just plugging on at their chosen times.

"I didn't want to move out of the CBD but there were no suitable premises the right size and in good condition."

Work to bring the building up to standard would take two months but the Sydney-based owners are unwilling to relocate the shop, even though it's in the terms of the lease.

On top of issues with the premises is the ongoing problem of parking in East St.

Ms Furber said 10 customers a day would complain about the situation but still nothing was being done.

"This has been going on for 16years," she said.

"Before every election the councillor for this division comes down asking what the major issues are.

"Parking is number one, but still nothing happens."

Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow said the council had actively pursued a number of measures to increase the turnover of car parking in the CBD.

"A 2016 report tells us that more than 50 per cent of vehicles that park in high demand areas of East Street overstay the permitted time restrictions, and 13 per cent stay longer than four hours," she said.

"Our new smart parking system gives us real time monitoring which allows us to be more effective in keeping a turnover of carparks in the main shopping precinct."

Cr Strelow said more than 120 new car parks would be created this month when the former Wintergarden site opens.

The East St shop is open until Christmas Eve.

To shop online, go to www.shesallthat.com.au.

The premise's owners were not able to be contacted and the local agent did not return our calls.