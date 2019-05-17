Another election, another democracy sausage

Democracy sausages will be on offer this weekend at several polling booths across the region

Democracy sausages will be on offer this weekend at several polling booths across the region Luka Kauzlaric

ANOTHER year's election means another round of democracy sausages and other delicious food on offer at polling locations across the region.

This year, schools in the region will host the majority of polling booths, giving P&Cs and students an opportunity to raise funds for a variety of causes.

The Gladstone Observer have compiled a list of the polling booth locations in the region for this Saturday.

The good news is there are several that will have something delicious on offer while you cast your vote.

Flynn electorate polling booths in the Gladstone region:

Agnes Water Community Centre: unconfirmed

Ambrose State School: yes, democracy sausage ($2) run by the P&C. 8am-1pm.

Bajool State School: yes, democracy sausage and cake stall. The P&C will also host a '20c stall', selling pot plants and miscellaneous items ranging between 20c and $2. 8am-midday.

Banana State School: yes, democracy sausage.

Benaraby State School: no

Biloela Civic Centre: unconfirmed

Bororen State School: yes, democracy sausages ($2), soft drinks ($2) and a cake stall. Funds raised will go to the P&C.

Calliope State School: yes, democracy sausage ($2.50) and a bake sale. Any help is welcome.

Chanel College: yes, democracy sausage ($2.50) and soft drinks ($2). Raising funds for the boys confraternity team. 8am-3pm.

Gladstone Central State School: no

Gladstone South State School: yes, democracy sausage and cake stall. 8am-1pm.

Gladstone Touch Association Clubhouse: unconfirmed

Gladstone West State School: yes, democracy sausage, bacon and egg rolls, soft drinks and a cake stall. Funds raised will go to the P&C to assist with upgrading student resources.

Miriam Vale Community Centre: unconfirmed

Mount Larcom State School: no

Mount Perry Shire Hall: unconfirmed

Moura Tennis Club: unconfirmed

Rosedale Memorial Hall: unconfirmed

St Peter's Church Hall: no

Tannum Sands State High School: yes, democracy sausage. The school leadership team will be running a barbecue. All funds raised will go towards the student leadership camp. The P&C are also doing a raffle on the day with funds going towards the valedictory breakfast.

Thangool State School: no

Theodore RSL Hall: unconfirmed

Ubobo State School: yes, democracy sausage ($2.50), soft drinks ($2). Funds will go towards student camps.

Uniting Church Hall: unconfirmed

Wartburg State School: yes, democracy sausage ($2.50), soft drinks ($2), water ($1.50), tea, coffee and milo ($1). Funds raised will go towards putting a roof over the schools multi-purpose tennis court.

Yarwun State School: no

All polling booths across the region will be open from 8am-6pm this Saturday, May 18.