Another fender bender at Rocky CBD’s accident hot spot

ANOTHER crash has occurred at the notorious Rockhampton CBD intersection of Denison St and William St during peak hour this morning.

The two vehicle crash was reported to police at 8.23am.

Initial reports suggested that the drivers involved in the crash were involved in an argument.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed that both vehicles had sustained only minor damage and were drivable.

The drivers have reportedly exchanged insurance details.

This is the latest in a series of crashes reported by the Morning Bulletin at this intersection over the past decade.

Other crashes include:

Ambulances rush to three-vehicle crash entrapping one

Crash near rail line in Rocky

Two in hospital after Tilt Train hits car in Rocky

Campaign launched targeting Rocky’s unsafe rail crossings