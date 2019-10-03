Another footprint in the clay for rare caverns on Mount Morgan Mine site

An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.

IF you would like to discover the unique ceiling dinosaur footprints of Mount Morgan’s fireclay caverns, Rockhampton Regional Council are planning to make your dream adventure become a reality once again.

Rockhampton Region mayor, Margaret Strelow has revealed council has put money aside so a scope can begin on the attraction’s appearance once it was reopened.

“Council is currently in the process of taking over the Fireclay Caverns so that we can reopen it as a tourist attraction,” Mayor Strelow said.

“We have arranged a price with the State Government (at mates rates) but we still need to go through the native title processes.

“Until the native title is fully resolved, council cannot take ownership of this site.”

Mayor Strelow said although council’s access was limited, they’d had co-operation from various parties.

“Meanwhile we have set some money aside to begin scoping for what the reopened fireclay caverns might look like,” she said.

“It is very early days...there is really nothing to show at this stage other than a line item in the budget.”

Mayor Strelow wished she could give the region an exact date for a reopening for the caverns.

“We know that legal processes can be slow, and there is still a lot of work to be done,” she said.

“I’ve been told to expect between 12 months and even two years before council can take control of the site.”

Mayor Strelow acknowledged the caverns were an important attraction for Mount Morgan’s tourism.

“As soon as we have clear access we would envisage allowing small tour groups into the cavern, with a full-blown tourist attraction to follow as soon as we secure funding,” she said.

Over the past year, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy has worked with council to “investigate options for reopening the Fireclay Caverns in a safe and appropriate manner”, said a Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesperson.

This includes allowing access for the council’s expert geotechnical engineers.

“In May this year, the department made a formal offer to the council for it to purchase the land where the caverns are located in freehold.”

“The council is currently working to meet the conditions of offer, including addressing Native Title.”