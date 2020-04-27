Another gong for Rocky’s star all-rounder

TOP ACCOLADE: Jess Jonassen, who took 21 wickets and made 419 runs, was named the Brisbane Heat’s Most Valuable Player. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

CRICKET: Jess Jonassen has added another accolade to what has been an outstanding summer.

The Rockhampton all-rounder was named the Brisbane Heat’s Most Valuable Player for the WBBL|05 season when the winners from the Queensland Cricket 2019-20 summer of cricket were recently announced.

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in the Heat claiming a second straight WBBL title, taking the most wickets (21) and scoring the second most runs (419) for the club.

Her credentials as a big-game player were proven throughout the summer and she won Player of the Match honours in the club’s semi-final win over the Melbourne Renegades after scoring 38 runs and took one wicket.

Jonassen then went on to star in the Australian team’s 85-run win in the T20 World Cup final in front of 86,174 fans at the MCG last month.

She finished with figures of 3-20 and also took a spectacular catch in the victory.