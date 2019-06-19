Another hat thrown in the Pinefest Ambassador Quest ring

JOSEPH Khan is the third entrant to nominate as a Pinefest Ambassador Quest entrant for this year.

Mr Khan has nominated the Macular Disease Foundation as his chosen charity after seeing first-hand the effects of the disease.

"My father was diagnosed with macular degeneration about seven years ago and I've watched his struggles with treatment, which offered little help, and the way the disease has affected his life,” he said.

"Dad is legally blind now and, in his honour, I want to raise money for the foundation that is seeking a cure to help people with this terrible disease.”

Sponsored by his employer, Tropical Pines, Mr Khan said he entered the quest to play an active role in his community.

"We have an amazing region with the Keppel Islands, perfect weather, great beaches for outdoor activity and wonderful local produce on hand to enjoy,” he said.

"The Capricorn Coast has the potential to be one of Australia's premium holiday destinations and I would love to be part of the team promoting our region to the rest of the world.

"I believe we need to promote our tourism industry and continue to add infrastructure to create greater economic benefits for the region and create jobs and training opportunities for region.”

Mr Khan said during the Pinefest Ambassador Quest - and after - he was aiming to keep a presence in the community.

"I would like to help other entrants in future years to build their self-confidence and encourage more engagement in our community,” he said.

"During the quest I plan to hold a range of fundraisers, including social events, competitions and a pizza night.”

All money raised during the quest will be donated to charity, with 50 per cent going to Joseph's choice and 50 per cent to Yeppoon Lions, to be dispersed to their selected charities and not-for-profit organisations.