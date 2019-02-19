Menu
The new electronic billboard will be a similar design to the one placed on the corner of Fitzroy and East streets.
Council News

Another illuminated billboard to hit Rocky

Jack Evans
by
19th Feb 2019 7:00 PM
ONE NORTH Rockhampton intersection just got a whole lot brighter as Rockhampton Regional Council approved plans for an electronic billboard.

Council moved to approve the curved electronic billboard, which will sit above Nandos on Musgrave St in North Rockhampton.

The design of the billboard mirrors the design of other advertising boards around the CBD.

Councillors were confident that the illuminated sign had met all requirements noting that it would not affect nearby residents and would not project above the buildings roof line.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was confident the billboard would not distract drivers as drivers were already "bombarded” by colourful advertisements on the roads.

"We are bombarded by so many moving images and colourful images and I suspect it is no longer having effects on passing drivers,” she said.

Councillor Tony Williams said he was convinced the project met building requirements.

All councillors present supported the move.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

