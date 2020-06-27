Another injured quad biker winched off CQ property

Early this morning, RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked to a property approximately 39 miles south-west of Rockhampton, in the vicinity of Mt Alma, to retrieve a male patient in his 60s who had fallen off his quad bike whilst checking property fences.

He received a suspected pelvic fracture after the quad bike had rolled on its side, throwing the rider off.

Due to the mountainous terrain and no landing areas close to the patient, the Critical Care Paramedic and the Rescue Crew Officer were winched into the scene to assess and stabilise the patient.

Once stabilised the patient and crew were winched back into Rescue 300 and transported to Rockhampton Base Hospital for scans and further treatment.

Today's quad bike accident follows the discovery, Wednesday afternoon, of a deceased man on a private property near Marlborough.

He had been reported missing after he failed to return home the night before, after riding a quad bike on a neighbour's property.

Earlier this month, an Emerald man received facial injuries following a rollover on a Gindie property.

The Australian Government proposes to introduce new laws requiring quad bikes to be fitted with crush protection devices (CPDs) within two years.

But some people in the bike industry say the move will cripple Australian producers' capacity to compete with cheaper bikes from overseas.