Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coal train in Central Queensland
Coal train in Central Queensland MECHIELSEN LYNDON
News

Another major CQ coal investment with Glencore purchase

Leighton Smith
by
9th Aug 2018 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS Rio Tinto continues to offload its CQ coal interests, opportunistic buyers are swooping in to buy their stake in the booming industry.

At the start of the month, Rio sold its 80 per cent stake of $3.03 billion Kestrel's underground mine and it's now sold its Hail Creek and Valeria coal assets to Glencore.

In a move set to increase the Swiss miner's dominance of Australian coal, Glencore paid $2.01 billion for the Hail Creek operation and adjacent coal resources and $201 million for the Valeria deposit.

Glencore currently employs 7300 people in Queensland and its spokesperson explained the details behind its recent purchases.

"Glencore has successfully completed its acquisition of Rio Tinto's 82 per cent interest in the Queensland Hail Creek coal mine and adjacent coal resources, as well as its 71.2 per cent interest in the Valeria coal resource," the spokesperson said.

"Our focus is now on reviewing and integrating these assets as part of Glencore's Australian coal portfolio.

"We are confident that demand for both hard coking coal and thermal coal produced at Hail Creek will remain strong into the foreseeable future."

The Hail Creek open cut mine, which first opened in 2003, was described by Glencore as a "large-scale, long-life and low-cost mine producing two-thirds premium quality hard coking coal and one-third thermal coal for export."

It currently employs about 1300 people, including contractors, and exports coal from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal.

In 2017, the Hail Creek mine produced 9.4 mt of saleable coal, comprising 5.25 mt of hard coking coal and 4.13 mt of thermal coal.

Valeria is a large undeveloped coal deposit in the central Bowen Basin, about 40km north-west of Emerald.

It contains 762 mt of coal mineral resources, and once developed, was expected to be a large and long-life mine producing high-energy, low-ash thermal and coking coal resources.

Related Items

coal glencore coal queensland rio tinto
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Volunteer firefighter charged for multiple CQ arson offences

    premium_icon Volunteer firefighter charged for multiple CQ arson offences

    Crime "It's very very concerning he (a rural fire volunteer) has been involved in these,” Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said.

    Cap Coast man jailed after evading police for three days

    premium_icon Cap Coast man jailed after evading police for three days

    Crime BYFIELD man faced court after fire and assault on Sunday

    UPDATE: Police investigating fatal CQ crash near Banana

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police investigating fatal CQ crash near Banana

    News WATCH: Cattle truck flipped, caught fire after serious crash.

    Surgeon takes on energy drink giants with new brew

    premium_icon Surgeon takes on energy drink giants with new brew

    Health KANGURU took more than 2000 samples to get right.

    Local Partners