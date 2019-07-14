Another new baby is on the way at Rockhampton Zoo

ANOTHER NEW BABY: Samantha shares a bond with Capri, born last year, and is now expecting a baby of her own.

FOLLOWING the birth last year of Capri, the first baby chimp to be born in Queensland since the 1970s, Rockhampton Zoo is delighted to announce a second baby chimpanzee is on the way.

The new baby is expected to arrive in November and shares a father with Capri.

This time, pregnant mum is Samantha and Mayor Margaret Strelow said the first-time mum was healthy and doing well.

"I am absolutely delighted that we will soon be welcoming a new little baby to our growing chimp family,” Cr Strelow said.

"It was only last year that the adorable Capri arrived.

"She has absolutely stolen the hearts of every visitor to the zoo, her keepers, as well as the love of the other chimps.

"Expecting mum Samantha and baby Capri share a really lovely bond and watching them interact makes it easy to picture how wonderful Samantha is going to be with her own child.

"It will also be very exciting to watch how the bond grows between Capri and her new half-sibling as well - once Capri gets over the jealously of no longer being the sole centre of attention.”

Capri and the new baby will share the same dad, Alon, but have different mothers and as well as being an exciting new addition to the zoo, the baby will also be genetically valuable.

Cr Cherie Rutherford said Samantha is the only remaining child of Charlie, who has since passed away, which means she is the only chimpanzee of her genetic bloodline in the Australasian region.

Alon, the baby's father, was born in Tel Aviv and is not related to any chimps in this part of the world.

"Chimps are absolutely wonderful animals, however they are unfortunately also highly endangered,” Cr Rutherford said.

"This baby will not only delight visitors to the zoo, they will also eventually be very important for breeding programs dedicated to the survival of the species.”

Rockhampton Zoo is open daily from 8am until 4.30pm and is free to visit.

