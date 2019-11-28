Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bardo has 72 stores across the country. Three of those stores are on the Sunshine Coast, one is in Toowoomba and others are in Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville. There are also stores across NSW.
Bardo has 72 stores across the country. Three of those stores are on the Sunshine Coast, one is in Toowoomba and others are in Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville. There are also stores across NSW.
Business

A popular women's fashion retailer has gone bust

by Alanah Frost
28th Nov 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Popular women's clothing retailer Bardot has gone into voluntary administration citing a "challenging domestic market" as having contributed to the decision.

The Australian clothing group will continue trading for the foreseeable future, but today appointed administrators from law firm KPMG to complete a company-wide restructure.

Bardot, which was established in Abbotsford in 1996, now has 72 stores across the country with 800 staff employed Australia-wide.

Three of those stores are on the Sunshine Coast, one is in Toowoomba and others are in Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville.

There are also stores across NSW.

The company has recently had an influx of success expanding into overseas markets.

But Bardot chief executive Basil Artemides said the announcement was made in order to ensure Australia "is, and will always remain, the heart of the Bardot business".

"Despite double-digit growth in online sales, and our highly successful expansion into the US and Europe, Bardot's retail stores in Australia are competing in a highly cluttered, and increasingly discount-driven market," Mr Artemides said.

"Operating a national retail network in its current state is no longer sustainable.

"We have appointed administrators KPMG to lead a company-wide restructure, which will enable us to redefine local market presence; ensuring that Australia is, and will always remain, the heart of the Bardot business."

Mr Artemides acknowledged the impact the news would have on staff and stakeholders, promising "open and timely communication" throughout the process.

In a statement from KPMG, restructuring services partner Brendan Richards said gift cards and store credits would still be honoured.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

bardot business editors picks fashion sunshine coast toowoomb voluntary administration

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrations to showcase our Fitzroy River barrage

        premium_icon Celebrations to showcase our Fitzroy River...

        News Work will be begin to check the condition of the structure and strength of foundations.

        Court freezes assets after building firm's collapse

        premium_icon Court freezes assets after building firm's collapse

        Breaking Court freezes dementia sufferer’s assets linked to JM Kelly.

        Meth ring courier jailed after record drug haul at Maccas

        premium_icon Meth ring courier jailed after record drug haul at Maccas

        Crime Chemist turned drug courier Steven Thanh Phong Tran jailed.

        Vinnies calls for cash donations to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon Vinnies calls for cash donations to help bushfire victims

        News St Vinnies have been overwhelmed with donations of goods to assist people affected...