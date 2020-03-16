Another popular CQ event canned amid COVID—19 outbreak

CRITICAL: The lifesaving service has helped many CQ residents in their hours of need.

THE FATE of another much-loved Central Queensland event was today announced as Australia grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly, the Colour Me Capricorn fun run has been canned in light of recent Government enforced restrictions surrounding events with over 500 attendees.

The 5km fun run was set to take place this coming weekend at Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens in what would have been its third year running.

In an unfortunate twist, all funds raised from the event were supposed go toward the lifesaving RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, which has helped many CQ residents in their hour of need.

NO MORE: The Capricorn Colour Run was set to make its return for the third year running.

Only 50 per cent of the rescue service is funded by Queensland Government, with the entity left to cover the remainder of their average $600,000 monthly overheads.

Only this past month the critical service airlifted crash victims and winched to safety a patient stranded offshore following a deadly marine encounter.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service earlier released a statement online confirming the unfortunate news.

“Regretfully, and in view of current guidelines around holding public events a decision has been made to cancel our major fundraiser Colour Me Capricorn.

“Due to the significant uncertainty ahead, it is considered in the best interest and welfare of the wider community to cancel the event. We recognise the community’s anticipation of such a fun event and trust you will be understanding of this decision.”

Ticket holders will receive a full refund (less booking fees) through the ticketing platform, with funds returned directly to the participant’s account from which payment was made in around 3-5 business days.

CANNED: RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been cancelled in light of recent Government restrictions.

In light of the cancellation, residents were reminded of the other various ways a contribution could still be made to the lifesaving service.

“While Colour Me Capricorn is a fun, energetic event bringing family, friends, colleagues and the community together, it also offers the opportunity for you to show your support for our charity.

“With this in mind we ask that you consider making a tax-deductible donation to our service via our website.”

It went on to thank the estimated 750 ticketholders, however it is currently unknown whether the event will look at rescheduling once given the all clear.

“We thank you for your continued support and look forward to inviting you to many community events in the future.”