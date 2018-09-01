Another popular Rocky restaurant closes their doors

ROCKHAMPTON food lovers and travellers alike will be saddened to hear the news of a popular Riverbank restaurant closing down.

The Morning Bulletin understands The Edge Restaurant and Bar will be closed after today.

Official details will be revealed next week.

SHOCK CLOSURE: The Edge Bar and Restaurant is closing its doors with its final day of trade today. Vanessa Jarrett

Last night, the restaurant was enjoying good patronage for one of its final nights.

In September 2016, the 410sqm business was for sale for $350,000 + SAV.

It was previously reported that a Singaporean investor had splashed out almost $1.9 million for the fit-out of the bar and restaurant in Rockhampton's fine-dining precinct on the riverbank.

The restaurant had both indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic views of the Fitzroy River, and was fully licensed.

The Edge Bar and Restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Fitzroy River. Vanessa Jarrett

It was popular in Morning Bulletin polls for CQ's best restaurants.

In the latest poll, in January, it was among 11 finalists.

The Edge Bar & Restaurant is independently owned, and operated separately to the Edge Apartment Hotel.

The Edge Bar and Restaurant is owned separately to the Edge Apartment Hotel. Vanessa Jarrett

It was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and was known for its cocktails and tapas.

The closure comes after The Ranch Bar & Grill's closure two weeks ago.

RESTAURANT CLOSURES THIS YEAR: