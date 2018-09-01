Another popular Rocky restaurant closes their doors
ROCKHAMPTON food lovers and travellers alike will be saddened to hear the news of a popular Riverbank restaurant closing down.
The Morning Bulletin understands The Edge Restaurant and Bar will be closed after today.
Official details will be revealed next week.
Last night, the restaurant was enjoying good patronage for one of its final nights.
In September 2016, the 410sqm business was for sale for $350,000 + SAV.
It was previously reported that a Singaporean investor had splashed out almost $1.9 million for the fit-out of the bar and restaurant in Rockhampton's fine-dining precinct on the riverbank.
The restaurant had both indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic views of the Fitzroy River, and was fully licensed.
It was popular in Morning Bulletin polls for CQ's best restaurants.
In the latest poll, in January, it was among 11 finalists.
The Edge Bar & Restaurant is independently owned, and operated separately to the Edge Apartment Hotel.
It was open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and was known for its cocktails and tapas.
The closure comes after The Ranch Bar & Grill's closure two weeks ago.
RESTAURANT CLOSURES THIS YEAR:
- The Edge Bar & Restaurant: closed on September 1
- The Ranch Bar & Grill: closed on August 14
- Demedios Cafe and Restaurant: closed for health reasons on August 1
- Brunch's: closed due to fire on June 24
- The Workshop: closed due to health reasons around May
- Michel's Patisserie, Yeppoon: closed on April 1
- Salt n Battered, Stockland: closed on March 29
- Delizies: closed for health reason around February