Central Queenslanders will see another $50 taken off their electricity bills from this month. Picture: istock
Another power bill cut for Central Queenslanders

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
CENTRAL Queenslanders will see another $50 taken off their electricity bills from this month.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said because the Queensland Government had continued to protect the state’s publicly owned power assets, this latest dividend, plus the COVID household relief package, meant $200 off resident’s utility bills.

For small business this would be $500.

“Central Queenslanders continue to reap the rewards of owning their electricity assets with the recent $50 dividend being applied as a credit on their electricity bills,” Ms Lauga said.

“Here in CQ we’re very fortunate to have the Stanwell Corp power producer on our doorstep.”

She said the dividend payment already applied to some Ergon regional bills from last week and will be appearing progressively as people receive bills.

“The government has also locked in another annual $50 dividend payments to go to Queensland households in 2021,” she said.

