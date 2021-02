2.50pm:

In what seems like a case of deja vu, a truck in North Rockhampton has brought down a power line in North Rockhampton.

It has been three days since the same happened on the corner of Elphinstone and Musgrave Sts, Berserker.

Tuesday afternoon, it was on the corner of Face and Taylor Sts, Koongal.

Face St was also the site of a devastating house fire last month.

Ergon and fireys are in attendance.