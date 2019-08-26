Another QLD vs NSW battle, but this time we are winning

QUEENSLANDER! Isabella Wyman is holding a high tea at Glenmore Tavern this weekend to raise money to fight leukaemia

QUEENSLANDER! Isabella Wyman is holding a high tea at Glenmore Tavern this weekend to raise money to fight leukaemia Jann Houley

THERE is nothing Queenslanders love more than a good bit of competition with other states, and when it comes to fundraising for a good cause - there is no exception.

You may have noticed many of the pubs and clubs around town have taken up the U.G.L.Y. Bartenders campaign, and no, I'm not trying to be rude.

U.G.L.Y. Bartenders couldn't be further from its namesake, in fact the nation wide effort to raise money for Leukaemia has made more than $13million in the 11 years it has run.

The 2019 donation period is now at the half way mark and Queensland is blowing its interstate rivals out of the water with a running total of $53,227 ahead of New South Wales at $11,227.

For the first time this year, Australian bartenders are competing for the national title with the highest fundraiser in 2019 taking home the inaugural trophy for the National U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year.

Local beverage merchant, Isabella Wyman from Glenmore Tavern is currently second in the running for the award having raised a whopping $3,708.

Leukaemia Foundation CEO Bill Petch said Australians are urged to get behind their local bartender and venue to help them grab the title, while helping to support Australians living with blood cancer.

"Pubs and clubs are often the heart of local communities and we thank all of those Australians who are digging deep to help their local bartenders support the Leukaemia Foundation,” Mr Petch said.

"There are currently around 100,000 Australian's living with blood cancer. Close to 13,000 Australians are diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma every year, and recent analysis shows the number will increase to around 17,000 people This is close to two people every hour, every day.

"Unfortunately, most regional and rural Australians who are diagnosed with a blood cancer will have to leave their home, work and local community to relocate to a major city for their treatment. Funds raised by these amazing venues and their bartenders ensures a safe home while undergoing life-saving treatment.”

The U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year Competition will end on September 23.