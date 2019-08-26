Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUEENSLANDER! Isabella Wyman is holding a high tea at Glenmore Tavern this weekend to raise money to fight leukaemia
QUEENSLANDER! Isabella Wyman is holding a high tea at Glenmore Tavern this weekend to raise money to fight leukaemia Jann Houley
News

Another QLD vs NSW battle, but this time we are winning

Jack Evans
by
26th Aug 2019 7:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is nothing Queenslanders love more than a good bit of competition with other states, and when it comes to fundraising for a good cause - there is no exception.

You may have noticed many of the pubs and clubs around town have taken up the U.G.L.Y. Bartenders campaign, and no, I'm not trying to be rude.

U.G.L.Y. Bartenders couldn't be further from its namesake, in fact the nation wide effort to raise money for Leukaemia has made more than $13million in the 11 years it has run.

The 2019 donation period is now at the half way mark and Queensland is blowing its interstate rivals out of the water with a running total of $53,227 ahead of New South Wales at $11,227.

For the first time this year, Australian bartenders are competing for the national title with the highest fundraiser in 2019 taking home the inaugural trophy for the National U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year.

Local beverage merchant, Isabella Wyman from Glenmore Tavern is currently second in the running for the award having raised a whopping $3,708.

Leukaemia Foundation CEO Bill Petch said Australians are urged to get behind their local bartender and venue to help them grab the title, while helping to support Australians living with blood cancer.

"Pubs and clubs are often the heart of local communities and we thank all of those Australians who are digging deep to help their local bartenders support the Leukaemia Foundation,” Mr Petch said.

"There are currently around 100,000 Australian's living with blood cancer. Close to 13,000 Australians are diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma every year, and recent analysis shows the number will increase to around 17,000 people This is close to two people every hour, every day.

"Unfortunately, most regional and rural Australians who are diagnosed with a blood cancer will have to leave their home, work and local community to relocate to a major city for their treatment. Funds raised by these amazing venues and their bartenders ensures a safe home while undergoing life-saving treatment.”

The U.G.L.Y. Bartender of the Year Competition will end on September 23.

cancer research leukaemia foundation state of origin ugly bartender of the year search
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Armed robbers on the run after Rocky servo hold up

    premium_icon Armed robbers on the run after Rocky servo hold up

    Breaking Police in pursuit through Kershaw Gardens, offenders believed to be armed with knives

    BREAKING: Police catch up with Rocky bridge crash pair

    premium_icon BREAKING: Police catch up with Rocky bridge crash pair

    News How they tracked down fugitives 4 days after high speed chase

    WATCH: 'We were coming home with a wet sail'

    premium_icon WATCH: 'We were coming home with a wet sail'

    Hockey Clock beats Park Avenue in their bid for grand final berth

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars