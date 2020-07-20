Another Rockhampton hospitality business bites the dust

Megan Shannon opened Diggery Dogs in Bolsover St in September last year.

Megan Shannon opened Diggery Dogs in Bolsover St in September last year.

AS MANY cafes, restaurants and bars begin to open back up again, one Rockhampton business has announced it will close its doors this week.

Diggery Dogs opened its Bolsover St store in September last year, offering variations of hot dogs with gourmet toppings and old school milk bar drinks and sweets.

It was the brainchild of Peter Reddy and his daughter Megan Shannon, who were hoping to find a gap in the market.

DIGGERY DOG: One of the menu items – Sheep dog: Lamb sausage, fresh tomato, snow peas and herbed mash potato.

The business announced last week that this Friday, July 24, will be the last day of trade.

“As much as we would love to continue, in this current economic climate it’s not possible,” the announcement read.

“Thank you to all our regular customers as well as those who took a chance on our ‘different’ style of hot dogs.

“We would also like to thank our suppliers, Rockhampton Wholesale Bakery, Wilson’s Farm Fresh Fruit & Veg and Parkhurst Quality Meats.

“We look forward to being able to trade again in Rockhampton, in the not too distant future and perhaps in a different format.

“Stay safe.”

The business remained open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, offering takeaways only.

The full range of hot dogs are available until the eatery’s last day.

Check out the menu at www.diggerydogs.com.au

Great Western Hotel owners Colin and Vicki Bowden have announced they will be walking away from the business after crushing COVID-19 restriction pressures

This comes after The Great Western Hotel announced last month it would be closing the hotel.

Owners Vicki and Colin Bowden said the social distancing restrictions, border closures and travels restrictions had a huge impact on the business.

The hotel will go to auction on August 7.

Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar at 180 East St, Rockhampton CBD is for sale.

Archer Brothers Coffee and Bar has also closed and is up for lease.

The East St business opened in December 2017 and the site put on the market in May.

It had been closed since March 23, following the Federal Governments restrictions for COVID-19.