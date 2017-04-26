'Very sad': Rocky store caves into tough times

BETTER TIMES: Mike Elton from Athletes Foot farewells his franchise, The Athlete's Foot Rockhampton. Pictured here at the Sports & Health Expo 2014 at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

MORE than a decade of trade has come to an end as The Athlete's Foot Rockhampton joins the growing list of local business closures.

Manager Mike Elton announced late last month the Yaamba Rd athletic footwear store would close its doors after 14 years servicing the local community.

On April 12 there was less than a week left of trade, with "shoes literally be running out the door" as prices were slashed on remaining stock.

The reason behind the closure is unclear but the Athlete's Foot Rockhampton and head office have both been contacted for comment.

Businesses and customers shared upset and fond parting words on the shoe store's Facebook page, including the man behind getting The Athlete's Foot up and running in Rocky.

WHAT YOU SAID:

Dave Tate: 14 years. I opened it in May 2003.

Kerrilyn Page: The best place to buy shoes in Rocky is closing. Sad to read this guys. Those shopping centres have a lot to answer for. Ridiculous rent! All the best to you.

Graeme Meade: Very sad, I have been a Athlete's Foot customer since the 80s when I used to run marathons. No wonder my little shop struggles if these guys cannot make buck.

Neil Carrasco: Mike Elton brother all the best mate. You lived and breathed it and I'm sure the customers will miss what TAF stood for up there. Please wish the staff the very best. Remember you guys are the face of the business and the brand. You have done it justice. Regards Neil, Katie and Team Liverpool.

Yeppoon Podiatry: Very sorry to hear you are closing Mike, Ricky, and team. Have enjoyed working with you! You will be missed. From the team at Yeppoon Podiatry.

Daniel Withers: Congratulations on an amazing contribution to the Rockhampton community. All the very best!

