Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Roofers working in Central Queensland have been falling foul of the law in numbers. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
Roofers working in Central Queensland have been falling foul of the law in numbers. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.
News

Another roofer fronts Yeppoon court

Darryn Nufer
26th Mar 2021 3:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The list of roofers falling foul of the law in Central Queensland continues to grow.

As reported in The Morning Bulletin last week, roofers, many from other regions, have been appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in numbers in recent weeks for offending mainly fuelled by alcohol.

Evan Nicholas Skleryk was the latest to front court on Thursday.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving after he was caught on the Old Scenic Highway, at Yeppoon, at 11.15am on February 7.

Skleryk recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.122.

The court heard that Skleryk had previous similar offending in the past five years.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Skleryk $600 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Customer sent threatening text messages to business owner

Drugs found in CQ electrician’s bedroom safe

Ross Creek boat-hoppers learn their lesson

evan nicholas skleryk tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    World mocks Suez Canal fail

    World mocks Suez Canal fail
    • 26th Mar 2021 2:14 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stray boat causes North Rocky intersection closure

        Premium Content Stray boat causes North Rocky intersection closure

        News The boat came off a trailer as it passed through the intersection.

        Central Queensland country artists team up for new song

        Premium Content Central Queensland country artists team up for new song

        Music The song was written by Shane Nicholson and released on Friday.

        Moo-ving ceremony swears in CQ’s latest police officer

        Premium Content Moo-ving ceremony swears in CQ’s latest police officer

        News Constabull is designed to develop a conversation with the community about its...

        Family duos set to shine at life saving state champs

        Premium Content Family duos set to shine at life saving state champs

        Sport Emu Park quartet ready to mix it with Qld’s best on the sand and in the surf on the...