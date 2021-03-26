Another roofer fronts Yeppoon court

Roofers working in Central Queensland have been falling foul of the law in numbers. GENERIC FILE PHOTO.

The list of roofers falling foul of the law in Central Queensland continues to grow.

As reported in The Morning Bulletin last week, roofers, many from other regions, have been appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in numbers in recent weeks for offending mainly fuelled by alcohol.

Evan Nicholas Skleryk was the latest to front court on Thursday.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving after he was caught on the Old Scenic Highway, at Yeppoon, at 11.15am on February 7.

Skleryk recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.122.

The court heard that Skleryk had previous similar offending in the past five years.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Skleryk $600 and disqualified him from driving for six months.

