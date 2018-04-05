Another twist in Rookwood Weir funding saga after PM visit

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was joined by his LNP colleagues in Rockhampton for the announcement of increased federal funding for Rookwood Weir.

AS THE Prime Minister, flanked by members of the Federal Coalition, triumphantly announced their increased funding commitment for Rookwood Weir, grey clouds hang over the project.

Standing riverside, shielded from the rain under the new Boathouse Restaurant, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his LNP colleagues, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Agriculture Minister David Littleproud, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Minister for Resources Senator Matt Canavan beamed as they trumpeting the good news that they had secured $176m in federal funding for the construction of the long awaited $352m Rookwood Weir project.

But a shadow lingers over Rookwood Weir in the form of an impending clash with the Queensland government over who would shoulder the operating costs for the project.

Mr Turnbull paid credit to the local members for their efforts over the years campaigning for the project.

"We've done everything we can to get this under way and finally just a few months ago, weeks ago, the Queensland Government came on board with an increased price tag,” Mr Turnbull said.

"We've looked at that and we will go ahead with it at the increased level of commitments, $176 million each. So that is that, the Rookwood Weir should now go ahead.”

He said this game-changer was going to mean stronger regions, stronger agriculture, stronger industry and more jobs.

"A lot more jobs, over 2000 jobs will come out of this project,” he said.

"This is going to deliver 42,000 megalitres of water for agriculture, 34,000 megalitres of water for industry and for cities.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack also paid credit to local members and to the community on their lobbying efforts in fighting to secure the money for the project.

"Well we've stumped up. We've delivered. Now it's time for the State Government to also do their part and get shovels in the ground,” Mr McCormack said.

When asked whether his government would be contributing any funds for the operational costs of the weir, the Prime Minister said he hadn't been asked.

"No, I haven't seen that. No, I haven't had that approach, so that's all I can say,” Mr Turnbull said.

Contradicting his claim was a media statement and a letter sent on February 9 by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to Mr Turnbull regarding the costs and risks associated with the business case for Rookwood Weir.

"I would ask your government to increase its commitment to 50 per cent of the revised construction costs - being $176.1m plus 50 per cent of operational costs,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"If your government commits this contribution, the Queensland Government will proceed with the construction as soon as possible.”

The Prime Minister said the money his government was providing for the weir was equivalent to a grant.

"We're basically giving $176 million to the Queensland Government, which means that they get a $350 million dam weir for half the price that they spent and we are paying half the cost of it as a grant for no return at all,” Mr Turnbull said.

"That is a very big head start. The business case shows that this water is going to be very affordable, very competitive. It's going to create thousands of jobs.

"But if the state government wants to operate this as a jointly owned business, company, and establish a special purpose vehicle, half owned by the Commonwealth and the state and then we operate it together and we get half of the revenues and pay half of the costs and share half of whatever profits there may be, we would absolutely look at that.”

He said there'd been a real reluctance on the part of Queensland Labor to build this project despite their promises in the past but the main thing now was to get the shovels in the ground and get building it.

When asked whether the State Government was just being greedy in asking for more money for operational costs the Prime Minister described them as, "being ambitious, perhaps overly so”.

Ms Landry didn't pull any punches when asked the same question.

"I can probably say a bit more than the Prime Minister, so I think that they actually are,” Ms Landry said.

"We've got the Prime Minister here and our senior ministers here today putting the money on the table.

"The Government, State Government, is going to own this project, so obviously it comes down to the bureaucrats working out the workings of all of this.

"But I think that $176 million from the Federal Government is a pretty good deal for the state.”

Dr Lynham responded saying they had been caught before by verbal offers from this Government, only to have them never eventuate in writing.

"We look forward to receiving Mr Turnbull's offer to pay the entire $352 million in exchange for water rights, or to pay half the capital and half the operating costs in exchange for half the profit,” he said

"The faster we receive a tangible funding offer, in writing, the more quickly this project can progress.”

Opposition leader Bill Shorten was pleased to see the Coalition Government commit the increased funds required to get construction started on the project.

"Malcolm Turnbull had been dragged kicking and screaming to come up with his share of funding for this important job-creating project,” Mr Shorten said.

"It's just another example of how seriously out of touch Turnbull is with Central Queensland.

"Instead of treating Central Queensland as flyover country, I'd encourage him to stay and actually talk to local residents like I've been regularly doing.

"If he did, he'd know how important it is for him to also match Labor's commitment to fund the South Rockhampton Flood Levee and the $47.5 million major duplication of the Rocky to Yeppoon Road.”

Labor Candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said if Malcolm Turnbull was less focused on giving multinationals $65 billion in tax cuts and more focused on delivering projects for Central Qld, this project would have been done by now.

"Federal Labor's backed this project with the full funding of $176 million that Bill Shorten announced months ago,” Mr Robertson said.

"People in Central Queensland have made it clear that they want real, local jobs and that's my top priority.”