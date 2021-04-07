Another violent North Rocky bullying video emerges

A confronting video of a North Rockhampton State High School student punching another has surfaced online.

Not three weeks have passed since a bullying awareness day at the school, which itself followed multiple videos of similar violence published on social media.

The latest video shows a girl approaching and accusing a student, who is backed against a wall, of “talking sh--” before striking the student’s face.

The student can be heard crying out in distress as the other child flees.

It is not clear when the incident occurred.

The Education Department said its cyber safety workers had since removed the video from Facebook.

“North Rockhampton State High School is committed to providing a safe, respectful and disciplined learning environment for all students,” it said.

“Any situation that threatens the safety and wellbeing of students or others in the school community is treated extremely seriously, and dealt with as a matter of priority.

“Students involved in bullying or violent behaviours are dealt with in line with the school’s student code of conduct.

“No further details can be provided due to student privacy issues.”