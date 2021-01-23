Another voter wants council to focus on fixing local roads

Ian Whiting’s Bull Arab dogs were getting more attention outside St Peter’s School than volunteers touting their mayoral candidate to win today’s by-election.

“Not many people know they’re a breed came out of Queensland,” he said.

“A bloke outside Townsville cross-bred them from imported European hunting dogs; you can see the blue heeler in them.”

Mr Whiting’s nonplussed by which of the 17 candidates get elected mayor, just so long as he or she “gets council’s act together”.

“Upper Dawson Road here, they finished the roadworks down to Woolies then, two months later, dug them up again for water pipes,” he said.

Mr Whiting had a general store further south down Upper Dawson Rd which he said he closed after council roadworks had a detrimental effect on his customers.

“They closed the road for a month to put water down one side,” he said.

“Months later, they closed it again to do the other side.

“Months later again, they closed it to make way for big drains and that took four-and-a-half months to finish.

“A little communication between council departments wouldn’t go astray; private contractors would have done a better job on this road.”