Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ian Whiting votes in the 2021 Mayoral by-election
Ian Whiting votes in the 2021 Mayoral by-election
Council News

Another voter wants council to focus on fixing local roads

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 10:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ian Whiting’s Bull Arab dogs were getting more attention outside St Peter’s School than volunteers touting their mayoral candidate to win today’s by-election.

“Not many people know they’re a breed came out of Queensland,” he said.

“A bloke outside Townsville cross-bred them from imported European hunting dogs; you can see the blue heeler in them.”

Mr Whiting’s nonplussed by which of the 17 candidates get elected mayor, just so long as he or she “gets council’s act together”.

“Upper Dawson Road here, they finished the roadworks down to Woolies then, two months later, dug them up again for water pipes,” he said.

Mr Whiting had a general store further south down Upper Dawson Rd which he said he closed after council roadworks had a detrimental effect on his customers.

“They closed the road for a month to put water down one side,” he said.

“Months later, they closed it again to do the other side.

“Months later again, they closed it to make way for big drains and that took four-and-a-half months to finish.

“A little communication between council departments wouldn’t go astray; private contractors would have done a better job on this road.”

bull arab roads rrc by-election 2021 tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Premium Content ELECTION HUB: Learn about each Rocky mayoral candidate

        Council News All you need to know about the by-election in one place.

        BI-ELECTION 2021: Bajool Dad just wants to see roads fixed

        Premium Content BI-ELECTION 2021: Bajool Dad just wants to see roads fixed

        News “None of them have ventured out of town to tell us what they stand for. That tells...

        LETTERS: Government has its head in the sand on coal mines

        Premium Content LETTERS: Government has its head in the sand on coal mines

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Two year saga comes to an end for North Rocky Bowls Club

        Premium Content Two year saga comes to an end for North Rocky Bowls Club

        Property The venue has been closed since September 2018 and has been subject of rife...