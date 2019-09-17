Another win for the Swans

PREMIERSHIP celebrations have been made even sweeter for the record-breaking Yeppoon Swans – the club will receive State Government financial assistance to install barrier fencing at their ground.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she sought the funding after talking to club officials while watching the club’s amazing winning streak first hand.

“I’m a big fan of the Swans and have really enjoyed watching them play this season, but a tidal drain really raised some serious concerns,” Mrs Lauga said.

“We don’t want to wait until there is a serious accident before we act, so we’re getting a fence built now so the club can focus on winning games, which is what they’re really good at.’’

The Swans defeated the Panthers 119-47 in the grand final last Saturday after winning 15 from 15 during the season.

Club president Peter Watkins said the club was very grateful for the funding to keep Swan Park safe for members and their families.

“A lot of kids play near this drain which fills with water and having a fence will make the venue safer for them,” Mr Watkins said.

“We are looking forward to construction getting under way soon, then we can focus on breaking the national record next season.”

Swans president Peter Watkins with Brittany Lauga on grand final day.

Sport Minister Mick de Brenni said the State Government was pleased to be able to help after Ms Lauga wrote to him last week.

“We already know that Swan Park is an impenetrable fortress, but this fence, at a cost of about $30,000, is not about extending the club’s 80-game winning streak — it’s all about safety,” Mr de Brenni said.

“There is an open tidal drain next to the oval which carries a significant amount of water and poses a high risk to young children and members of the public.

“We want more Queenslanders to get active, so we’re providing delivery and financial assistance to install safety fencing around the drain and surrounding area, with work to start as a matter of priority.”