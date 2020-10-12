Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Another woman may have been shot at during Aldi bow attack

by Elise Williams
12th Oct 2020 5:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police are searching for a woman they believe may have unknowingly been shot at during a horror compound bow attack that left a teenager in hospital last month.

QPS are appealing for the woman in the CCTV footage to contact them in relation to the attempted murder investigation.

Detectives believe the woman may have been fired at during the terrifying attack on September 22, just minutes prior to the moment a man is alleged to have opened fire at an Aldi supermarket.

Police charged 25-year-old Benjamin Jeremy Bourke from Bundamba with attempted murder, after they say he allegedly fired a compound bow at a 15-year-old girl.

It is understood the teenager was at the time of the incident holding her mobile phone in her hand, before she instinctively lifted her hand up to protect herself in a move that may have saved her life.

Police want to speak with this woman. Picture: QPS
Police want to speak with this woman. Picture: QPS

Police say the witness (pictured) was walking along South Station Road prior to this incident, and police believe the compound bow may also have been discharged in her direction.

The QPS are urging the woman, or anyone who may know her identity, to contact them.

Originally published as Another woman may have been shot at during Aldi bow attack

More Stories

aldi bow attack crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Year in Japan inspires new business for Rocky woman

        Premium Content Year in Japan inspires new business for Rocky woman

        Business ‘I knew I liked drinking it and it was healthy but I hadn’t heard about this art form and what it meant to be in a tea room and participate in a tea ceremony.’

        Hundreds to be tested in Rocky student TB case

        Premium Content Hundreds to be tested in Rocky student TB case

        Health The teenage student had been displaying symptoms for the past month.

        More support pledged to help locals avoid payday lenders

        Premium Content More support pledged to help locals avoid payday lenders

        News A new election promise will enable CQ’s charities to offer more help.

        BREAKING: Busby Marou scores another huge gig

        Premium Content BREAKING: Busby Marou scores another huge gig

        News Rocky duo will feature in an all-Aussie line up at major sports event.