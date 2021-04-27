Antarctic expedition leader to speak at Westpac High Tea

Antarctic Expedition leader Rachael Robertson will be the guest speaker at the Westpac High Tea at Beef Australia, sharing what she learnt during her time in extreme conditions.

Ms Robertson is the youngest and only second female expedition leader to manage a team at the Davis Station research outpost.

During her year-long post, Ms Robertson led a diverse team of up to 120 scientists, engineers, and trades people in the “summer” and managed the remaining team of 18 that stayed in ‘ice-olation’ throughout the long, dark Antarctic winter.

Some of the insights she will share at the Westpac High Tea include why being liked is overrated, how constructive conflict gets results and that respect trumps harmony.

Before her Antarctic adventure, Ms Robertson was a chief ranger for 20 years and worked in remote and rural areas alongside farmers, scientists and land managers.

Since completing her Antarctic mission, she has published books Leading on the Edge and Respect Trumps Harmony.

“The pandemic has impacted everyone and the landscape has changed for a lot of women,” said Ms Robertson.

“We’re all adapting to evolving routines but I see this recovery period as a leadership legacy moment. I truly behave leadership is a behaviour, not a title, so every one of us can show leadership.”

“I look forward to meeting the incredible women at the Westpac High Tea and hopefully further inspiring them through my experiences in building a strong, resilient and high performance team.”

Westpac’s head of women’s markets Felicity Duffy said despite the difficult conditions Ms Robertson had to lead in, she offered practical advice which regional and rural women would find relevant to any team environment.

“Workplaces have changed dramatically in recent years but the positive development is that more women are being formally acknowledged for the significant contributions they make to businesses and communities,” Mrs Duffy said.

“Women in regional and rural Australia are incredibly resilient and are accustomed to being in tough environments where they’re influencing or leading decision-making at all levels.

“They have an instinct that brings exceptional benefits to many businesses and that’s why Westpac believes Rachael’s story is one that we can all be motivated by, as we all have a leader within us.”

Westpac is a major partner of Beef Australia 2021 and has been supporting the expo since the inaugural event in 1988.

Mrs Duffy said it was important events such as Beef Australia were supported because rural industries, including agriculture, helped to build and sustain the many communities that relied on the sector.

“Beef Australia provides a great platform for stakeholders to come together to hear about best practices across the industry, see first hand the latest innovations and provide a forum where beef producers can share knowledge,” she said.

“It provides an informative avenue that helps build a strong and sustainable sector while further supporting the future of agriculture across Australia, which is why Westpac continues to sponsor this important initiative.”

The Westpac High Tea at Beef Australia is one of the most sought after calendar events, with tickets always selling out ahead of time.