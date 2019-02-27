Menu
Anthony Don has been left out of the Titans' starting side. Photo: Getty Images
Rugby League

Don in danger as Titans name strong side

by Connor O’Brien
27th Feb 2019 6:05 PM
GOLD Coast cult hero Anthony Don has been left out of the starting side for the Titans' final pre-season trial against the Broncos in the biggest sign yet that he is facing a shock axing.

Don, the 2017 Paul Broughton Medallist, has been named on an extended 11-man bench after losing out to Brenko Lee and Phillip Sami for the starting wing spots.

 

The Titans have named a near full-strength side for Saturday's clash at Cbus Super Stadium, with only skipper Ryan James (knee) and Keegan Hipgrave (hamstring) unavailable for selection.

Recruits Tyrone Peachey, Ryley Jacks and Shannon Boyd will make their first appearances in Titans colours.

Other points to note include that Peachey and Tyrone Roberts have been picked at centre and five-eighth, respectively, while Bryce Cartwright has held his place in the starting second-row.

Bryce Cartwright in action during Gold Coast’s trial against the Cowboys at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Picture: NRL Photos
AJ Brimson has been named in the No.19 jersey as he eases his way back from shoulder surgery.

Titans trial team: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Brenko Lee, 3. Tyrone Peachey, 4. Brian Kelly, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. Tyrone Roberts, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jarrod Wallace, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein, 15. Moeaki Fotuaika, 16. Max King, 17. Will Matthews, 18. Jack Stockwell, 19. AJ Brimson, 20. Anthony Don, 21. Dale Copley, 22. Treymain Spry, 23. Ryley Jacks, 24. Jesse Arthars.

anthony don broncos garth brennan gold coast titans nrl rugby league
